New show at NYC Children's Theater shares young girl's journey with dyslexia

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's a new play now showing at New York City Children's Theater, called "Fish in a Tree."

It brings to life one young girl's journey with dyslexia, adapted from the book with the same name. 

Co-Directors Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel stopped by to discuss the show and what parents should know about bringing their kids. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 10:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

