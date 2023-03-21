New show at NYC Children's Theater shares young girl's journey with dyslexia
NEW YORK -- There's a new play now showing at New York City Children's Theater, called "Fish in a Tree."
It brings to life one young girl's journey with dyslexia, adapted from the book with the same name.
Co-Directors Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel stopped by to discuss the show and what parents should know about bringing their kids.
