Watch CBS News
Local News

5 New Rochelle school nurses honored for saving teen's life

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

5 New Rochelle school nurses honored for saving teen's life
5 New Rochelle school nurses honored for saving teen's life 00:43

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Five school nurses in Westchester County credited with saving a teenage girl's life received a big honor Tuesday.

County officials presented the New Rochelle nurses with a proclamation and recognized their heroism.

They administered Narcan on a high school student they believed had used a vape laced with fentanyl. The student later tested negative for opioid exposure.

READ MORE: Police: Student treated with Narcan tested negative for opioid exposure

"We were so incredibly lucky that our nurses were able to identify and intervene for a student who displayed symptoms of an opioid overdose," New Rochelle Schools medical director Dr. Brooke Balchan said.

"Because of the swift action of these nurses that teen is alive today. We are appreciative of their action and deserving of their praise," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Officials also took this opportunity to remind residents that the county has a free Narcan training program.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 7:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.