5 New Rochelle school nurses honored for saving teen's life

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Five school nurses in Westchester County credited with saving a teenage girl's life received a big honor Tuesday.

County officials presented the New Rochelle nurses with a proclamation and recognized their heroism.

They administered Narcan on a high school student they believed had used a vape laced with fentanyl. The student later tested negative for opioid exposure.

READ MORE: Police: Student treated with Narcan tested negative for opioid exposure

"We were so incredibly lucky that our nurses were able to identify and intervene for a student who displayed symptoms of an opioid overdose," New Rochelle Schools medical director Dr. Brooke Balchan said.

"Because of the swift action of these nurses that teen is alive today. We are appreciative of their action and deserving of their praise," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Officials also took this opportunity to remind residents that the county has a free Narcan training program.