New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro fired over encounter with suspect Malik Fogg at gas station in 2021

New Rochelle detective fired over 2021 encounter with suspect
New Rochelle detective fired over 2021 encounter with suspect 00:27

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A veteran New Rochelle detective is off the job Monday. 

The police commissioner terminated Michael Vaccaro on Friday after a lengthy disciplinary process. 

Cellphone video shows Vaccaro, who was off-duty at the time, punched and kicked suspect Malik Fogg, who was being arrested by uniformed officers, in early 2021. 

It happened after Fogg and Vaccaro were involved in a tense encounter at a gas station. 

Vaccaro was tried and acquitted on assault charges in 2022. 

