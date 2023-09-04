New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro fired over encounter with suspect Malik Fogg at gas station in 2021
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A veteran New Rochelle detective is off the job Monday.
The police commissioner terminated Michael Vaccaro on Friday after a lengthy disciplinary process.
Cellphone video shows Vaccaro, who was off-duty at the time, punched and kicked suspect Malik Fogg, who was being arrested by uniformed officers, in early 2021.
It happened after Fogg and Vaccaro were involved in a tense encounter at a gas station.
Vaccaro was tried and acquitted on assault charges in 2022.
