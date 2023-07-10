2 shocked after boat ramp at New Rochelle marina becomes electrified

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An electrical scare at a New Rochelle marina sent two people to the hospital Sunday.

Fire officials say a man and woman were both shocked in the water at Wright Island Marina after a boat ramp became electrified.

The man was found facedown in the water and received CPR before being rushed to a local hospital.

The woman was also taken to the hospital for observation.

Con Edison is now investigating what caused the boat ramp to become electrified.