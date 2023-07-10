Watch CBS News
2 shocked after boat ramp at New Rochelle marina becomes electrified

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An electrical scare at a New Rochelle marina sent two people to the hospital Sunday.

Fire officials say a man and woman were both shocked in the water at Wright Island Marina after a boat ramp became electrified.

The man was found facedown in the water and received CPR before being rushed to a local hospital.

The woman was also taken to the hospital for observation.

Con Edison is now investigating what caused the boat ramp to become electrified.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 8:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

