2 shocked after boat ramp at New Rochelle marina becomes electrified
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An electrical scare at a New Rochelle marina sent two people to the hospital Sunday.
Fire officials say a man and woman were both shocked in the water at Wright Island Marina after a boat ramp became electrified.
The man was found facedown in the water and received CPR before being rushed to a local hospital.
The woman was also taken to the hospital for observation.
Con Edison is now investigating what caused the boat ramp to become electrified.
