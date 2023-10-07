Police: Man armed with knife injures child, 2 New Rochelle police officers

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Two New Rochelle police officers and a child were injured by a man with a knife Thursday.

Police say 43-year-old Lavon Mott burst into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Thursday.

Officers said they found Mott holding a knife and a young child. While attempting to free the child, two officers and the 2-year-old were cut.

None of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Mott faces multiple charges, including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.