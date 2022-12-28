Watch CBS News
Community celebration held in New Rochelle for 2nd day of Kwanzaa

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A community celebration was held in New Rochelle on Tuesday for the second day of Kwanzaa.

A crowd gathered at the Ossie Davis Theater for music, dance and other traditions.

The week-long holiday celebrates African-American family, community and culture. It honors a different principle each day.

Tuesday's principle was self-determination.

"It's a time for us to really identify and determine how we're going to strategize for ourselves, our community and our families," said Walter Brown, with the nonprofit the Gathering of Men of New Rochelle.

It was the 10th year for the event, which was put together by the Gathering of Men of New Rochelle.

Kwanzaa runs through Jan. 1.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 10:25 PM

