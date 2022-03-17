Watch CBS News

Video shows disturbing assault on student outside New Rochelle High School

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

Video shows disturbing assault on New Rochelle High School grounds 01:34

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Video shows a disturbing assault on the grounds of a high school in Westchester County.

A young man stomped on a punched a schoolmate outside New Rochelle High School on Wednesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Thursday.

A smartphone camera captured one male student approaching another, who was lounging next to a young woman on the ground. There's at least one kick, then several punches, angry words and another kick. The student on the ground does not fight back.

Parents are upset, as you can imagine, to see this happen at what should be a safe space.

"Always go to the principal, to a teacher, to an adult," said Monica Garcia, a parent.

In a statement, Superintendent Jonathan Raymond said, "We are aware of an incident that occurred yesterday on the grounds of the high school. School district personnel responded immediately and appropriately to address the situation, and the matter is under investigation. The school district has zero tolerance for violence in any form."

"We have to pay attention to our kids. We have to ask them how their relationship is between each other. We always have to talk with them," said Victor Hernandez, a parent.

It's not clear what motivated the disturbing attack.

The City School District of New Rochelle said privacy guidelines prevent it from releasing information about the condition of the assaulted student or discipline for the student who did the assault.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim had not yet filed a complaint with New Rochelle Police.

Tony Aiello
tony-aiello-small-2019.png

Tony Aiello serves as a CBS2 general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.

First published on March 17, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.