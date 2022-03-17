Video shows disturbing assault on student outside New Rochelle High School

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Video shows a disturbing assault on the grounds of a high school in Westchester County.

A young man stomped on a punched a schoolmate outside New Rochelle High School on Wednesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Thursday.

A smartphone camera captured one male student approaching another, who was lounging next to a young woman on the ground. There's at least one kick, then several punches, angry words and another kick. The student on the ground does not fight back.

Parents are upset, as you can imagine, to see this happen at what should be a safe space.

"Always go to the principal, to a teacher, to an adult," said Monica Garcia, a parent.

In a statement, Superintendent Jonathan Raymond said, "We are aware of an incident that occurred yesterday on the grounds of the high school. School district personnel responded immediately and appropriately to address the situation, and the matter is under investigation. The school district has zero tolerance for violence in any form."

"We have to pay attention to our kids. We have to ask them how their relationship is between each other. We always have to talk with them," said Victor Hernandez, a parent.

It's not clear what motivated the disturbing attack.

The City School District of New Rochelle said privacy guidelines prevent it from releasing information about the condition of the assaulted student or discipline for the student who did the assault.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim had not yet filed a complaint with New Rochelle Police.