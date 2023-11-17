New Rochelle firefighters train for emergencies high above streets as downtown high-rise development surges

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- New Rochelle's fast-growing downtown is presenting new challenges to firefighters.

Friday, they went to great heights to train for emergencies high above the streets.

New Rochelle firefighters showed off the complicated system of ropes, pullies and teamwork required for high-angle rescues at the New Roc City Garage on Harrison Street.

One exercise required moving a victim in a stokes basket from one building to another.

"To get people from a bad place to a better place. Even to move one person takes a lot of staffing," said New Rochelle Fire Commissioner Andy Sandor.

Downtown New Rochelle has seen a transformation, with $2 billion in development and more than two dozen new multi-story buildings, over the last decade.

Development is expected to add 15,000 residents over the next few years. The city is increasing firefighter staffing and training to keep up.

"Really putting those skills to the test here so that when the call comes in they're ready and they're prepared to do that, and they can fall back on their training," said Steve Disick, a training consultant.

Long hours of repetition build the muscle memory that kicks in during the real thing, Disick said.

New Rochelle first responders have already rescued several construction workers injured on the job. The city wants high-rise residents to know firefighters are always training to keep them safe.

"To have more in your toolkit to be able to solve a problem, ideas running through your head and then it translates into your hands, it's good for everybody," said Sandor.

It's a high priority in a city that keeps rising.