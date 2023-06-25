New Rochelle's Fire Station No. 2 celebrates 100th anniversary with block party

New Rochelle's Fire Station No. 2 celebrates 100th anniversary

New Rochelle's Fire Station No. 2 celebrates 100th anniversary

New Rochelle's Fire Station No. 2 celebrates 100th anniversary

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- New Rochelle celebrated a century of service Sunday.

The city's Fire Station No. 2 invited the community to mark its 100th anniversary with a block party.

Department members showed off special techniques, including vehicle extrication and rescues from a second-story window.

Many families and kids stopped by to say "thank you" to first responders who serve with courage and pride.