New Rochelle's Fire Station No. 2 celebrates 100th anniversary with block party
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- New Rochelle celebrated a century of service Sunday.
The city's Fire Station No. 2 invited the community to mark its 100th anniversary with a block party.
Department members showed off special techniques, including vehicle extrication and rescues from a second-story window.
Many families and kids stopped by to say "thank you" to first responders who serve with courage and pride.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.