Police: 3 dead, 1 critical after suspected drug overdoses in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Three people are dead and one is in critical condition after suspected overdoses in New Rochelle, according to police.

Authorities say a man called police around 2:45 p.m. Saturday and told them he and three other men were possibly overdosing. He stated the other men were unresponsive.

Dispatchers were able to ping his cell phone, and officers found them in a storage room behind an apartment building.

The caller was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The other three men were pronounced dead at the scene.