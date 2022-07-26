Watch CBS News
New Rochelle residents say their building has been without gas, hot water for nearly a week

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Dozens of residents in New Rochelle, Westchester County, are demanding action after they say they have been without gas and hot water for nearly a week.

The affected tenants live in the Craft Building on Union Avenue.

A notice posted on the door says gas was turned off on July 21 after a small leak was detected during a routine inspection. The letter also says the water heater went out at the same time.

One resident said she has not been told when service will be restored.

"This is a senior building with a lot of disabled people that have special needs, and we can't cook, take a shower. You can't even boil water on the stove," tenant Pamela Prince said.

The building's management says they're waiting for repairs to be completed.

