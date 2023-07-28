Thousands of Con Edison customers without power in New Rochelle

Thousands of Con Ed customers without power in New Rochelle area

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Thousands of Con Edison customers are without power in the New Rochelle area.

CBS New York cameras captured a police officer directing traffic at the intersection of Coligni and Webster in the Huguenot Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The outage meant residents were stuck in the heat with temperatures in the 90s.

"The worst day. It's the worst. I'm working from home, and I have no power," one woman said. "Nothing is working, so we gonna put the generator on."

Con Ed said restoration crews are on the way. They're reminding customers to conserve power.

So far with these scorching temperatures, Con Ed says its system has performed well and they haven't had to reduce voltage in any of their electrical networks.

"All throughout the year, we anticipate and we prepare for days like this," Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz said. "We beef up our staffing levels, we watch the system really closely and then we try to restore customers if there are any power problems as quickly as we possibly can."

Here's what you can do to use energy efficiently during these sweltering days:

Close off unoccupied rooms if you're running your air conditioner,

Set your air conditioner to the highest comfortable temperature,

Run appliances in the early morning or late at night when it's cooler outside,

And keep shades, blinds and curtains closed.

Customers can visit ConEd.com/reportoutage for the latest outage map and estimated restoration times.