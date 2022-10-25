Watch CBS News
U.S.

Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong becomes first Asian American featured on U.S. currency

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Actress Anna May Wong honored on quarter
Actress Anna May Wong honored on quarter 04:02

NEW YORK -- An Asian American woman is being featured on U.S. currency for the first time. 

You can now buy a quarter with Chinese American actress Anna May Wong on the back. 

This is part of a series of quarters featuring women who have contributed to the development and history of our country. 

Among the five women featured this year are poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride. 

But you may not be as familiar with Anna May Wong. 

We hear from Shirley Lim, a professor at Stony Brook University and the author of "Anna May Wong: Performing the Modern" about her life and legacy. 

CLICK HERE for how to get a coin and watch the full interview above for more.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 9:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.