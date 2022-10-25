Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong becomes first Asian American featured on U.S. currency

NEW YORK -- An Asian American woman is being featured on U.S. currency for the first time.

You can now buy a quarter with Chinese American actress Anna May Wong on the back.

This is part of a series of quarters featuring women who have contributed to the development and history of our country.

Among the five women featured this year are poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride.

But you may not be as familiar with Anna May Wong.

We hear from Shirley Lim, a professor at Stony Brook University and the author of "Anna May Wong: Performing the Modern" about her life and legacy.

CLICK HERE for how to get a coin and watch the full interview above for more.