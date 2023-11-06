New poll shows Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden in several battleground states

NEW YORK -- A new presidential poll has President Joe Biden trailing Donald Trump in key battleground states.

Some pundits think the results may have played a roll in Trump's aggressive testimony Monday during his Manhattan fraud trial.

It was either the best of times, if you are Trump, or the worst of times if you are Biden. Not only was a new 2024 presidential matchup poll bad news for the president, it prompted a very public questioning of his candidacy by none other than top Democratic strategist David Axelrod, the very man who put Barack Obama and his vice presidential running mate, Biden, into the White House.

READ MORE: CBS News Biden-Trump poll finds concerns about Biden finishing a second term, and voters' finances also weigh on Biden

Axelrod posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Biden would be the Democratic nominee if he runs, but, "What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's."

Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

"I wish he had not said that. I think it's more hurtful than helpful," said Basil Smikle, a professor at Hunter College.

This as political experts around the country -- Democrats and Republicans -- are digesting a New York Times-Siena poll that has Trump beating Biden is five of six key battleground states.

Trump was ahead of Biden by a range of 4 to 10 points in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Only Pennsylvania, where Trump led by 4, was within the margin of error of 4.4 to 4.8. Only Wisconsin was in the Biden win column, but he was squeaking out a 2-point victory.

The poll also showed Biden losing support among Black, Hispanic and young voters.

But campaign expert O'Brien Murray said it's too early to write Biden off.

"Never count him out with the expectation game. Every single time that the Republicans have come after him, he always exceeds those expectations," Murray said.

The good news could have added a shot of adrenalin to Trump's aggressive court testimony.

"I imagine his testimony today in court is going to play into a larger strategy of talking to his voters about how the government, how the legal system is coming after him," Smikle said.

The election is a year away and a lot can happen. Trump still faces several more trials and President Biden has domestic and international problems to deal with.

According to the poll, voters have unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump.