New plan to invest $1 billion in annual maintenance for New York City parks

New York City leaders call for more investment in parks

NEW YORK - City leaders unveiled a plan Monday to improve parks in the city.

From Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Councilmember Shekar Krishnan introduced a five point plan, which includes investing in $1 billion in annual maintenance for parks, and upgrading playgrounds in every zip code.

Krishnan calls the need for more green space a social justice issue.

"For far too long in this city, we have not invested in neighborhoods like mine, in Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, and immigrant communities and communities of color throughout our city, that have some of the least amount of green space," Krishnan said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards called this a critical first step to start discussions with Mayor Eric Adams and other stakeholders.