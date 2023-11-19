New musical based loosely on Alicia Keys' life opens at Public Theater

NEW YORK -- CBS New York went to the East Village on Sunday night for a celebration of the new Alicia Keys musical based loosely on her life.

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter was cheered by the cast as she arrived at the Public Theater for the opening of "Hell's Kitchen."

The new musical tells the story of a 17-year old and her relationship with her mother and her friends. Maleah Joi Moon, from Franklin Township, New Jersey, stars as the teenager.

The musical features some of Keys' biggest hits and four new songs she has written for the stage. She said it was a full-circle moment.

"It's part of a family history of love of the arts and to be able to express in this way, I would never have thought that this would be something that was so right," Keys said.

"She taught us all of her music and the way she wants us to sing it. It has been awesome. She is such a role model," Moon said.

Keys' real-life mother was in attendance Sunday night, and so was actress Angela Bassett.

"Hell's Kitchen" is at the Public Theater through Jan. 14.