New movie inspires parishioners to visit Mother Cabrini Shrine in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers visited the shrine of St. Frances Cabrini -- the patron saint of immigrants -- on Sunday.

Her story is now in the spotlight on the big screen, as a movie depicting her life debuted this weekend.

On Sunday morning, Mass was held at the St. Frances Cabrini Shrine chapel in Washington Heights, where stained glass and statues depict the saint, even below the altar. Eighty percent of her body is preserved there. Her hands and face are molded out of wax.

"There has always been immigrants constantly [coming] to New York, so if there was a place for her, I guess it was meant to be here," said Christian Guillen of Washington Heights.

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, also known as Mother Cabrini, the patron saint of immigrants, traveled across the world. She did much of her work in New York City in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

This past Friday, on International Women's Day, the movie "Cabrini" was released, depicting the saint's life.

"I was crying the first 60 seconds of the movie. Mother Cabrini is just so amazing," said Ameila Jalandoni of Washington Heights.

An Italian immigrant herself, Mother Cabrini advocated for immigrants. Her shrine sits on land she bought in 1899 in what's now Washington Heights. It housed a school for girls and she used that tuition to fund orphanages and free schools for the poor.

"Yesterday, we had probably 200 people through here, simply because they had seen the movie and they wanted to find out more," said Julia Attaway, executive director of the St. Frances Cabrini Shrine.

"Having all the migrant talk nowadays, it's more poignant now what she used to work for," Guillen said.

New Yorkers who say she was ahead of her time went to see the movie Sunday, at a time when the city and nation struggles to house an influx of asylum seekers.

"I think the best way to inform people is through the arts," said Brittni Armstron of Washington Heights.

"My family is Italian immigrants, so it's important to me as well," added Megan Elberti of Flatbush.

To continue her legacy, Cabrini Immigrant Services was established 25 years ago and has helped immigrants get naturalized and helps with other legal and social services.