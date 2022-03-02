New Motor Vehicle Commission center opens in Springfield, New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. -- A new Motor Vehicle Commission center opened Tuesday in New Jersey.

Drivers showed up for in-person vehicle transactions at the new facility on Route 22 in Springfield.

The new center offers free parking and 30% more customer service windows. It will be able to handle as many as 2,000 transaction per week.

"This really delivers on customer service because of the space inside, not just the space for waiting. It's, what's more important is the space to do transactions, the space for additional stations. We've added stations. We've added ID check positions," said Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Springfield is one of the commission's 16 vehicle centers where customers can conduct in-person vehicle transactions in New Jersey.