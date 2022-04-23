Police: Body of New Milford High School student Clinton Ajith pulled from pond

18-year-old Clinton Ajith apparently drowns in New Jersey pond while trying to retrieve ball

NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- An 18-year-old in New Jersey apparently drowned in a pond while trying to retrieve a soccer ball Friday.

Ten-year-old Sam Rueda was with his family and watched as 18-year-old Clinton Ajith waded into the Hard Castle Pond near Dorchester Lane in New Milford on Friday night.

"The water went up to his waist, then it went up to his neck, then he had his whole, full body in the water," Sam told CBS2's Nick Caloway. "After he put his hands down, that was the last we ever saw of him. Then, his friends started to panic."

Witnesses called 911.

People who live near the pond heard the sirens as rescuers showed up.

"Next thing you know, they were putting the boat in the water. They were dropping the boat in, then another boat. Guys were suiting up," neighbor Steven Cerenzio said.

It was nearly three hours later, around 10 p.m., that Ajith's body was found in the water.

Friends of the victim, along with strangers, brought flowers Saturday to make a small memorial for a life that ended too soon.

"I don't know. I just want the family to know they're in my prayers. I was up all last night just thinking about that poor mom and what she had to go through," neighbor Mary Lukas said.

Police say Ajith was a student at New Milford High School.

The Bergen County medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.