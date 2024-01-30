New law starting Sept. 1 redefines rape in New York state

New law starting Sept. 1 redefines rape law in New York state

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed into law legislation that redefines rape in New York.

The governor said the state's current law classifies it in narrow terms, and that certain forms of sexual violence are classified as assault.

Hochul said defendants exploit this legal gray area.

"Today, we are bringing the language of the law in line with what survivors have been forced to endure," Hochul said.

"We can't have our laws that ignore the reality that so many New Yorkers, particularly LGBTQ New Yorkers, among others, have experienced," state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal added.

The law is set to take effect on Sept. 1.