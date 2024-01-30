Watch CBS News
Local News

New law starting Sept. 1 redefines rape in New York state

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New law starting Sept. 1 redefines rape law in New York state
New law starting Sept. 1 redefines rape law in New York state 00:39

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed into law legislation that redefines rape in New York.

The governor said the state's current law classifies it in narrow terms, and that certain forms of sexual violence are classified as assault.

Hochul said defendants exploit this legal gray area.

"Today, we are bringing the language of the law in line with what survivors have been forced to endure," Hochul said.

"We can't have our laws that ignore the reality that so many New Yorkers, particularly LGBTQ New Yorkers, among others, have experienced," state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal added.

The law is set to take effect on Sept. 1.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 12:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.