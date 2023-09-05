New law requires New Jersey schools to provide menstrual products starting next fall

NEW YORK -- A new law passed in New Jersey requires school districts to provide menstrual products starting next fall.

CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with local activists about how the law tackles so-called "period poverty" head-on.

Period poverty is defined as a lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene facilities and education. Awareness about the issue over recent years has caused states to put in place laws requiring period products be made available for free in public schools, and the latest to join the effort is New Jersey.

In August, lawmakers passed a law ensuring students in grades sixth through 12th will have free access to menstrual pads and tampons in public school bathrooms starting the 2024-2025 school year.

"We heard stories on the ground from school districts, where guidance counselors noticed that it was the same group of girls that were missing school every month, and again, because there's so much stigma attached to menstruation and taboo that nobody wants to talk about it," Mehrotra said.

Anjali Mehrotra is the founder of Equality, Period, NJ, an advocacy coalition focused on menstrual equity. She's been a fierce advocate for the law.

"If you're in New Jersey, we like to boast about our best-in-the-nation public school system, and for me, what that means is that it's not just that we have good, great schools and great teachers but we're also providing all the supplies that go into making that experience for our students," Mehrotra said.

Mehrotra said despite the new law being passed, a major hurdle is ensuring parents, students and school administrators are aware.

"Funding is available from the state, but it's really going to be that sort of diligence on the ground level to make sure that this is implemented and that it is available for the students in the bathrooms," Mehrotra said.

Jennifer Gaines, of the National Diaper Bank Network, said part of that awareness starts at home, as oftentimes menstrual products tend to take a back seat when it comes to gathering back-to-school supplies.

"We all think of the basics -- notebooks, pens, pads, all of the things that students need to learn. But what often gets missed is that the basic necessities, like period products, are also a back to school essential," Gaines said.

She adds the start of a new school year is the perfect time for parents to spark conversations with their children about menstruation.

"It's really important for parents to keep in mind, particularly talking about periods and talking about menstruation and the products, that their students need should just be a normal conversation," Gaines said.