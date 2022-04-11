New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission approves 7 medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling recreational pot as well

WEST ORANGE, N.J. - Seventeen months after New Jersey voted to legalize recreational pot, the state's long awaited marketplace finally got the green light.

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling pot to any adult who wants it.

"Over the last several years, we have hit several milestones, and they've all been critical in helping us to this point," said Jeff Brown, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Just three weeks ago, the commission rejected applications from the same medical dispensaries, worried patients would be hit with exorbitant prices if supply could not meet recreational demand. Business had to establish safeguards to ensure patient access.

"These included at least 14 patient-only hours per week, exclusive parking options for patients at all times," Brown said.

The delays have drawn tremendous criticism from businesses and Senate President Nick Scutari, but Gov. Phil Murphy defended the process, saying that setting up an equitable market focused on social justice takes time.

"As we go forward and build the industry, we have to make sure it looks like our state, and that's the most diverse state in America," Murphy said.

So far, the commission has granted more than 100 conditional licenses – and is urging more entrepreneurs to apply.

Corey Dishmen and Charles Penn, who hope to open a retail dispensary in West Orange, applaud the city for prioritizing smaller, diverse applicants, but say many are still struggling to compete with multi-state operators, or MSOs.

"Have we been outbid by MSOs? Yes. Do we have the property we want? No," Penn said.

"We need to start bridging the gaps between the people in the community that need the funds and the resources with the people who have them," said Dishman.

Retails sales can't start immediately.

Approved medical dispensaries are not allowed to sell until they receive a formal license from the CRC.