New Jersey woman charged with stashing 100 stolen guns inside storage unit

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A New Jersey woman is accused of stashing 100 stolen guns inside a storage unit. 

Police charged 43-year-old Claudine Kammo with weapons possession and other crimes. 

She appeared in court Monday and was released. 

The weapons and 200 rounds of stolen ammunition were found inside a storage unit in North Bergen. 

Investigators said the guns were stolen in transit from a firearms importer. 

First published on March 28, 2023 / 10:31 AM

