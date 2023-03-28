New Jersey woman charged with stashing 100 stolen guns inside storage unit
NEW YORK -- A New Jersey woman is accused of stashing 100 stolen guns inside a storage unit.
Police charged 43-year-old Claudine Kammo with weapons possession and other crimes.
She appeared in court Monday and was released.
The weapons and 200 rounds of stolen ammunition were found inside a storage unit in North Bergen.
Investigators said the guns were stolen in transit from a firearms importer.
