New Jersey woman charged with stashing 100 stolen guns inside storage unit

Woman accused of keeping 100 guns, ammunition in storage unit

NEW YORK -- A New Jersey woman is accused of stashing 100 stolen guns inside a storage unit.

Police charged 43-year-old Claudine Kammo with weapons possession and other crimes.

She appeared in court Monday and was released.

The weapons and 200 rounds of stolen ammunition were found inside a storage unit in North Bergen.

Investigators said the guns were stolen in transit from a firearms importer.