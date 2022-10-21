New Jersey warns drivers deer more likely to cross roads and highways during mating season

Drivers in NJ warned to watch out for deer as mating season starts

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A warning for drivers in New Jersey: Watch out for deer!

It's mating season and that means more sightings, and possibly more collisions, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday.

Even in the most densely populated state in the country, residents are accustomed to seeing deer just about everywhere.

But as mating season for deer gets underway, they're more likely to cross roads and highways, increasing the danger for drivers.

"They're really lovely. But you have to be careful," said Father Aziz John Hadodo, from New Milford.

Call him blessed, but Father Hadodo has never hit a deer.

"Time to time you see some that have been hit by cars. But so far I've been lucky, I haven't hit any," he said.

Pino Angiulli can't say the same. A buck ran in front of his car last fall.

"I was one of the lucky ones. Let's put it that way," he said. "Hit him, bounced, his body landed across and his antlers ended up here."

Angiulli, who owns RSR Auto Body Restoration in Wyckoff, says plenty of customers come in with costly deer damage this time of year.

"I mean, it can be anywhere from $6,000 to over $20,000," said Angiulli.

It's a similar scene 20 minutes west in Wayne. Paul Miller Performance Collision Center has been getting two to five deer-hit customers a week lately.

For one damaged BMW, "It's going to be ranging between $10,000 and $15,000, and I think it was hit at a low speed," said manager Al Grazioli.

On top of the cost, Grazioli said there's a struggle to get parts because of the broken supply chain.

"We have cars here now. We're waiting for headlights, it's been three months coming out of Germany. And it's a big inconvenience for customers," said Grazioli.

State estimates indicate there are more than 125,000 deer in New Jersey. Each year, there are thousands of collisions between drivers and deer. Most take place this time of year.

Peak mating season for deer in New Jersey runs from late October to mid-December. Officials urge drivers to slow down, especially at dawn and around sunset.

Avoiding Collisions With Deer

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection:

If you spot a deer, slow down and pay attention to possible sudden movement. If the deer doesn't move, don't go around it. Wait for the deer to pass and the road is clear.

Pay attention to "Deer Crossing" signs. Slow down when traveling through areas known to have a high concentration of deer so you will have ample time to stop if necessary.

If you are traveling after dark, use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic. High beams will be reflected by the eyes of deer on or near roads.

If you see one deer, be on guard: others may be in the area. Deer typically move in family groups at this time of year and cross roads single-file. Female deer are being chased by bucks and during breeding phase are often unaware of traffic.

Don't tailgate. Remember: the driver in front of you might have to stop suddenly to avoid hitting a deer.

Always wear a seatbelt, as required by law. Drive at a safe and sensible speed, taking into account weather, available lighting, traffic, curves and other road conditions.

If a collision appears inevitable, do not swerve to avoid impact. The deer may counter-maneuver suddenly. Brake appropriately, but stay in your lane. Collisions are more likely to become fatal when a driver swerves to avoid a deer and instead collides with oncoming traffic or a fixed structure along the road.

Report any deer-vehicle collision to a local law enforcement agency immediately.

