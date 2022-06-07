New Jersey voters head to polls for House of Representatives primary races

NEW YORK -- New Jersey voters head to the polls for a primary election Tuesday.

The results determine the nominees for all 12 of the state's seats in the House of Representatives.

Just like last year, voters can cast their ballots in person at a polling place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., or vote by mail.

If you received a ballot, it will be counted as long as it's postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

New Jersey has an open primary system, so registered Democrats and Republicans and unaffiliated voters are all able to cast ballots.