New Jersey Transit suspends Montclair-Bontoon line after tree falls onto wires

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit suspended service on the Montclair-Boonton line Wednesday morning after windy weather toppled a tree into overhead wires. 

It happened around 7:15 a.m. near Glen Ridge. No one was hurt. 

Crews worked on the tracks to remove the tree. Bus service was provided between Newark Broad Street and Montclair State University. 

CLICK HERE for the latest service updates. 

First published on March 15, 2023 / 11:32 AM

