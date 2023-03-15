New Jersey Transit suspends Montclair-Bontoon line after tree falls onto wires

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit suspended service on the Montclair-Boonton line Wednesday morning after windy weather toppled a tree into overhead wires.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. near Glen Ridge. No one was hurt.

Crews worked on the tracks to remove the tree. Bus service was provided between Newark Broad Street and Montclair State University.

