New Jersey Transit service to Penn Station resumes with 60-minute delays after minor derailment

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit riders heading to Penn Station faced major disruptions Tuesday morning.

Service was suspended to and from the station after what the agency called "a minor slow speed derailment."

NJ Transit says the service has resumed but with 60-minute delays.

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York has resumed and is subject to up to 60-minute delays due to a minor slow speed derailment in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) September 12, 2023

An spokesperson told CBS New York a Northeast Corridor train left Trenton at 7:32 a.m. and derailed just before reaching Penn Station at 8:55 a.m.

There were approximately 1,500 customers and crew members on board, but no injuries were reported.

CBS New York's Jessica Moore reported many people were late to work and annoyed they couldn't get home.

Passengers ahead of the derailed car moved forward to other cars and onto the platform. Trains behind the derailed car started backing up and heading to Secaucus.

We heard from people on the train that reversed and those stuck waiting for the tracks to reopen.

"Something needs to change, we can't go on like this. So difficult to predict if you're going to get to work or not, of if you're actually going to get home after work," one passenger said.

"I think everyone's a little agitated, but there's no alternative. What can you do?" said passenger Scott Huffman.

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken, and tickets are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, 33rd St-NY and buses.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on the developing story.