New Jersey TRANSIT holding 1st public hearing on proposed 15% fare hikes

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit is holding its first public hearing into proposed fare hikes Monday.

The agency will hold several hearings across the state this week.

NJ Transit officials say the 15% hike is needed to fulfill a nearly $107 million shortfall.

If the board votes in favor of the proposal, the increase would go into effect July 1.

Leaders say the hike would also include annual systemwide increases of 3% starting in July 2025 and subsequently each year after.

Monday's hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cherry Hill.

Public hearing schedule

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Cherry Hill Public Library

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Atlantic City Convention Center

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Passaic County Community College

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Bergen County Administration Building

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Trenton Transit Center

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Belmar Municipal Building

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus Student Center

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Kean University North Avenue Academic Building

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Frank R. Lautenberg Station at Secaucus Junction

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at NJ TRANSIT Headquarters

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also slated to hold its final public hearing on congestion pricing Monday.

Some Bergen County leaders are expected to express their concerns over how the new tolling system will impact New Jersey residents.