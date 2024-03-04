Watch CBS News
New Jersey TRANSIT holding 1st public hearing on proposed 15% fare hikes

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit is holding its first public hearing into proposed fare hikes Monday. 

The agency will hold several hearings across the state this week.

NJ Transit officials say the 15% hike is needed to fulfill a nearly $107 million shortfall.

If the board votes in favor of the proposal, the increase would go into effect July 1. 

Leaders say the hike would also include annual systemwide increases of 3% starting in July 2025 and subsequently each year after.

Monday's hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cherry Hill. 

Public hearing schedule

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Cherry Hill Public Library
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Atlantic City Convention Center
  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Passaic County Community College
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Bergen County Administration Building
  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Trenton Transit Center
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Belmar Municipal Building
  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus Student Center
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Kean University North Avenue Academic Building
  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Frank R. Lautenberg Station at Secaucus Junction
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at NJ TRANSIT Headquarters

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also slated to hold its final public hearing on congestion pricing Monday. 

Some Bergen County leaders are expected to express their concerns over how the new tolling system will impact New Jersey residents. 

Elijah Westbrook
Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 5:43 AM EST

