Statistics show increase in New Jersey traffic deaths compared to last year

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Stats from the United States Department of Transportation show in New Jersey, traffic deaths are up 13.7% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

New Jersey roads are more dangerous than they've been in more than a decade, and drivers tell CBS2's Nick Caloway they've noticed.

"It's crazy. There's a lot of people driving very reckless," Passaic resident Dayne Garabito said.

Some motorists CBS2 talked to say ever since the pandemic, people are more aggressive behind the wheel.

"You can tell. I've seen so many accidents while I've been driving and avoided a few of them also," Wanaque resident Maria Rodriguez said.

Police have noticed the same thing. They say it started in the early days of the pandemic when roads were nearly empty.

"During that time, people would go a lot faster. They would not observe some of the traffic signals as they used to," Passaic Police Deputy Chief Louis Gentile said.

He says even though the pre-pandemic traffic is back, many people haven't slowed down.

"We are creatures of habit, so when we get familiar with doing something, it takes a little while to readjust," he said.

As of Thursday, New Jersey is up to 440 traffic deaths this year.

"The most tragic part about this, Nick, is just about all of them are preventable," New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said.

He said there are several reasons for the soaring number of roadway fatalities -- speed, alcohol, drugs and distracted driving.

What's more, about 50% of traffic fatalities involve someone who was not buckled up.

Callahan said it comes down to personal responsibility.

"That's speed, that's seat belt, that's not driving impaired. The amount of rideshare services that we have now compared to even a decade ago, there is absolutely no excuse to get behind the wheel of an automobile while under the influence or impaired," he said.

It's not just motorists who are dying in high numbers. So far this year, 103 pedestrians have been killed in New Jersey. Officials say that is trending to be an all-time high.

The same study found the number of traffic deaths on New York's roads are up nearly 48% this year compared to the same time last year.