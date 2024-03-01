New Jersey Super Pet Expo kicks off this weekend for pet lovers in Edison, N.J.

Pet expo kicks off this weekend in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- The New Jersey Super Pet Expo kicks off Friday in Edison.

All weekend long, you and your pets can shop, learn and play at the expo.

We spoke with celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy about what to expect from the event.

She also talked about how she got into dog training and showed off some tricks.

Watch her full interview and click here for more information.