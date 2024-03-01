Watch CBS News
New Jersey Super Pet Expo kicks off this weekend for pet lovers in Edison, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

EDISON, N.J. -- The New Jersey Super Pet Expo kicks off Friday in Edison.

All weekend long, you and your pets can shop, learn and play at the expo.

We spoke with celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy about what to expect from the event.

She also talked about how she got into dog training and showed off some tricks.

Watch her full interview and click here for more information

First published on March 1, 2024 / 10:28 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

