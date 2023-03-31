Watch CBS News
See It: New Jersey state troopers find 4-year-old boy lost in woods

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey state troopers rescue 4-year-old lost in woods
New Jersey state troopers rescue 4-year-old lost in woods 00:33

BUENA VISTA, N.J. -- New Jersey state troopers tracked down a 4-year-old boy who wandered into the woods with his dog and was missing for more than an hour. 

Body camera video shows the child crying as troopers rushed over to him in a wooded area almost half a mile from his home in Buena Vista Township

It happened at little after 7 p.m. on March 28. 

The boy and his dog were unharmed. 

