163 New Jersey state troopers graduate from academy

LINCROFT, N.J. -- New Jersey welcomed its newest state troopers to the force Friday.

The 163 troopers -- 156 men and seven women -- received their badges at Brookdale Community College.

The 163rd recruit class went through 20 weeks of physical and academic training to get to this day.