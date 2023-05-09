New Jersey State Police get special training to respond to crashes with hazardous chemicals

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Across the country, at least three trains have derailed in recent months, with devastating impact. One of the biggest was the incident in East Palestine, Ohio.

Since them, the transportation of potentially hazardous chemicals has been under intense scrutiny.

CBS2's Christine Sloan continues our investigation into highway tanker truck incidents and the training local crews need to keep people safe.

First responders dressed in hazmat suits try to contain a make-believe chemical release on top of a rail tank car. The training is part of the New Jersey State Police Hazardous Materials Technician Program.

To these men and women, this kind of scenario is very real when they arrive on the scene of a train derailment or a tanker truck accident on the highway.

"Hazmat units do not know what's coming in. They are basically responding going into a situation blind," said Lt. Christopher Pereira.

When first responders arrive on the scene, they're dealing with unknown hazardous material. In some cases, they can't see. That's why they rely on their training to make quick decisions.

"It could be smoky in the building or just having the mask on, cause condensation," said Brenden Morales.

Department of Transportation data shows hazmat units like this have been responding to more highway accidents involving hazardous material. There were 304 in-transit incidents in the past decade in New Jersey.

"Luckily we don't see many deaths associated with that. But what we do see is whether it be property damage or the potential for contamination of the scene," said Pereira.

According to transportation data from 2013 to 2022, highway hazmat damages totaled nearly $10 million in New Jersey.

One of the costliest in the state was an accident in Pennsauken in 2015, when a truck overturned and burst into flames. The damages cost more than $1.5 million, according to Transportation Department numbers.

The director of New Jersey's hazmat unit said these first responders are ready.

"Our program trains hazardous materials technicians to a high level and prepares them for pretty much any emergency they would encounter," said Pereira.

The most expensive rail incident in New York during that same time period, in Hoosick Falls, had damages totaling more than $1.3 million.

Our data investigation found the most common chemicals released in both truck and rail incidents are class 3 flammable liquids, which include paint and gasoline.

Hazmat crews use a guidebook and online app to identify potentially hazardous chemicals. The rail and truck industry is required by law to have placards and transport labels that identify the hazardous materials they're carrying.

"Do you believe that the railroad industry, or these companies, are giving the information out to your units quick enough to be able to respond to, let's say, hazardous material on the rails?" Sloan asked.

"I believe that they are," said Pereira.

The head of the state police unit said that coupled with the training police, firefighters and health care professionals get, is crucial to keeping the Tri-State Area safe.

The Environmental Protection Agency or a state's department of environmental protection is usually responsible for the clean up. In some instances, companies have been ordered to pay for remediation.