Soldier from New Jersey returns home from Iraq early, surprises his mom
HILLSDALE, N.J. -- Staffers at a New Jersey school helped a soldier surprise his mom.
Sgt. Jake Pletsch had been stationed in Iraq since March 2021, but he got home a month earlier than expected.
His sister and staff at George White Middle School in Hillsdale staged a "Lost and Found Day."
Pletsch was the last lost-and-found item of the day, and the auditorium erupted in cheers for the mother-son reunion.
