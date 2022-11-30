Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Phil Murphy announces $25 million investment for restoration of New Jersey Revolutionary War sites

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey invests $25 million in Revolutionary War site restoration
New Jersey invests $25 million in Revolutionary War site restoration 00:37

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.

This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.

The list includes:

  • Washington Crossing State Park,
  • Trenton's Old Barracks,
  • the Trenton Battle Monument,
  • Princeton Battlefield State Park,
  • Monmouth Battlefield State Park,
  • Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,
  • the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,
  • Wallace House in Somerville,
  • Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,
  • and Rockingham in Kingston.

"Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."

The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.