Gov. Phil Murphy announces $25 million investment for restoration of New Jersey Revolutionary War sites

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.

This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.

The list includes:

Washington Crossing State Park,

Trenton's Old Barracks,

the Trenton Battle Monument,

Princeton Battlefield State Park,

Monmouth Battlefield State Park,

Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,

the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,

Wallace House in Somerville,

Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,

and Rockingham in Kingston.

"Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."

The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.