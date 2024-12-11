Congressman working to bring New Jersey resident home from Syria amid rebel uprising

ORADELL, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is demanding answers from lawmakers about why two United States citizens are not being allowed to leave Syria.

She's desperate to help her husband and mother-in-law escape the war-torn country.

Justyna Cabbad first spoke to CBS News New York's Jessica Moore on Monday about her husband, Besher, and his 84-year-old mother, who are trapped in Syria amid the rebel uprising.

When his mother broke her hip three weeks ago, Besher Cabbad traveled to Aleppo, despite the state department's "do not travel advisory," to bring her to the U.S. to recover. The uprising happened one day before they planned to fly home.

"It's been another day of nothing," Justyna Cabbad said Wednesday. "It's been tough at home. We have a Christmas tree and one of the conversations was, 'Do you think Daddy will see it?' And I hope so."

Multiple attempts to cross the border into Turkey have been unsuccessful, even though Besher Cabbad and his mother both have U.S. passports and U.S. officials say they're "working on their situation."

"Words mean nothing to us right now. We've heard too many times, 'We're trying. We're on it ... He's good to go.' This was Saturday, and he went and it was reversed," Justyna Cabbad said.

"Because his name wasn't on that border crossing list?" Moore asked.

"Correct," Justyna Cabbad said.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer slams Turkish government

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer says he's been working nonstop to bring Besher Cabbad home.

"The Turkish government keeps telling us one thing and then not delivering," Gottheimer said.

He slams the Turkish government for denying entry to citizens of an allied country.

"They should open the door and say, come on in, come out of harm's way, we'll be there for you. When they're not, I get really pissed, and that's basically what I let the Turkish government know yesterday. Like, I don't understand why you're dragging your feet. Open the door. Let the families in from New Jersey into Turkey," Gottheimer said.

The state department refused to answer questions about the Cabbads' case, but a spokesperson did say, "The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas. We remain in communication with U.S. citizens requesting assistance departing Syria."

Justyna Cabbad says she knows the clock is ticking, but she refuses to give up hope.