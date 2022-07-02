Gov. Phil Murphy signs bills protecting reproductive health rights in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed two bills protecting reproductive health for patients and providers.
One bill provides confidential care to out-of-state residents coming to the state.
The second bill allows health care practitioners to provide services, including abortion, without disciplinary actions.
