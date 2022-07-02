Watch CBS News
Politics

Gov. Phil Murphy signs bills protecting reproductive health rights in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Murphy signs New Jersey reproductive health bills
Gov. Murphy signs New Jersey reproductive health bills 00:18

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed two bills protecting reproductive health for patients and providers.

One bill provides confidential care to out-of-state residents coming to the state.

The second bill allows health care practitioners to provide services, including abortion, without disciplinary actions.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 8:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.