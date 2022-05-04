PASSAIC, N.J. -- New Jersey's plastic bag ban begins Wednesday.

Grocery stores and retailers will no longer give out single-use plastic bags, and stores will be banned from giving or selling paper bags.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags, but as CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, some say complying with the bag ban will be more challenging for underserved communities.

The law was passed partly because those plastic grocery bags often end up polluting our outdoor space.

"If the plastic isn't banned, right, it's really hurtful for the global environment as well," Passaic resident Abhi Jadhav said.

"We want to keep the plastics out of our waterways so that we don't have to spend as much cleaning plastic out of drinking water systems," New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said.

"This law is intended to curb litter," said JoAnn Gemenden, executive director of the New Jersey Clean Communities Council.

Gemenden said New Jersey uses 4.4 billion plastic bags every year.

"And as of tomorrow, that number's going to be drastically reduced," she said.

The environmental impact could be felt immediately.

But then there's the economic impact for low-income communities.

"I think that everyone is for preserving the environment, but for communities like mine, there will be some challenges," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said.

As mayor of Passaic, one of the most densely populated cities in the nation, Lora likes the idea of less litter, but he worries that some residents won't be able to afford those reusable bags.

"I think ultimately we'll get used to it, but there is a concern in terms of purchasing the reusable bags, how much it will cost," Lora said.

The state has partnered with nonprofits to give out free reusable bags, especially in underserved communities. Officials say the goal is to continue with those efforts over the next two years.

The law also bans Styrofoam food service containers and makes plastic straws at restaurants available only by request.