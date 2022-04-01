4 New Jersey pharmacies accused of violating consumer protections in sale of COVID tests

4 New Jersey pharmacies fined for allegedly violating consumer protections

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Four New Jersey pharmacies face fines for allegedly violating consumer protections in the sale of COVID-19 tests.

According to New Jersey's acting Attorney General, three pharmacies are accused of selling test kits not authorized for at-home use.

Those pharmacies include Valley Pharmacy in Morris County, Sayreville Pharmacy in Monroe Township and Iselin Pharmacy in Iselin.

Wellcare Pharmacy in Union City, meanwhile, is accused of selling test kits without the total sales price plainly marked.

Penalties range from $500 to $5,000.