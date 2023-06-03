Watch CBS News
New Jersey Department of Health reports 2 new mpox cases

TRENTON, N.J. -- With two new cases of mpox, health officials in New Jersey are reminding residents to stay informed.

The state Department of Health says the two cases are the first reported in New Jersey since February.

Vaccinations are being offered free of charge.

Mpox spreads through close personal contact, and symptoms can include a rash, fever, chills and headaches.

June 2, 2023

