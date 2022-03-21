New Jersey mulling using wave power to move toward Gov. Murphy's plan of 100 percent clean energy by 2050

New Jersey mulls wave power for Gov. Murphy's plan of 100 percent clean energy by 2050

SPRING LAKE, N.J. -- There has been a pitch to use wave power in New Jersey.

CBS2's Meg Baker has details on how the coastline could be a part of the state's clean energy future.

The ocean is a perpetual motion machine and some say an untapped power source.

"It would be a very reliable source of energy if we could do it environmentally responsibly, and it makes economic sense," said Patty Cronheim of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.

Advocates say wave power is a renewable energy source that should be fully explored.

"A 1-meter high wave can give you enough power, if technology is there. It can give you enough power to power a household for a year," said Muhammad Hajj of Stevens Institute of Technology.

Assemblyman Robert J. Karabinchak plans to introduced legislation to support wave energy.

"I think New Jersey is moving in the right direction with clean energy. And beyond our wind farms and our solar farms, there are other sources of energy," Karabinchak said.

Several ocean power companies pitched their plans to the state. Philipp Stratmann is with Jersey-based Ocean Power Technologies, which uses buoys offshore to collect energy.

"As the waves pass through and pass the buoy there's a float collar. Think of it as big inflatable ring as you would have in your swimming pool that moves up and down. And as it bobs up and down in the seaway that powers a generator and then we have a bank of batteries in the bottom of our buoy," Stratmann said.

Eco Wave Power, a Swedish company, has used its model to connect to the grid in Gibraltar.

"We basically install on existing man-made structures, such as piers, jetties," co-founder and CEO Inna Braverman said.

Gov. Phil Murphy has committed to achieve 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Wave energy could help make that a reality.

Promoters also pointed out that renewables like wind farms can take up a lot of land space. Wave power can address this problem.