New Jersey man Gregory Yetman, who prompted FBI manhunt, appears in court in connection with U.S. Capitol assault
TRENTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey man who set off a dayslong FBI manhunt appeared in court Monday.
Gregory Yetman faced a judge for the first time in Trenton.
Yetman turned himself in to authorities Friday, two days after fleeing his Helmetta home.
Investigators said FBI agents were searching for Yetman in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He allegedly hopped a fence and took off running toward train tracks and into a wooded area. The manhunt impacted local schools and traffic and left residents on edge.
Yetman served with the New Jersey National Guard for about 12 years until March 2022 and was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard at the time of the Capitol assault.
The 47-year-old was charged with several felony offenses, including assaulting officers, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering a restricted area and engaging in physical violence.
