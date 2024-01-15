New Jersey man accused of leaving explosive device at business associate's Westchester County home

New Jersey man accused of leaving explosive device at business associate's home

BEDFORD, N.Y. -- A business owner from New Jersey is accused of making an explosive device and leaving it at a home in Westchester County.

A gas can rigged to explode with firework tubing was found Thursday morning on a driveway in Bedford, New York.

The criminal complaint tells a shocking story.

It accuses Damjan Stanivukovic, of Closter, New Jersey, and an accomplice of placing the destructive device to intimidate a business associate.

The box survived the explosion. Inside, was the device with Stanivukovic's address right on it.

Bedford police contacted the FBI and agents searched his Closter residence, where they found a book titled, "Make Fireworks and Explosive at Home," along with other evidence and firearms.

Agents also used license plate reader data to trace the suspect's travels from Bergen County to Westchester.

The target got a text message reading, "This is your final warning." Shortly after, the device left in the box on his driveway exploded.

The suspect and alleged target were involved in a long-running lawsuit.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and little property damage.