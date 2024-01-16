Hundreds of liquor licenses added into New Jersey market under new law

Hundreds of liquor licenses added into New Jersey market under new law

Hundreds of liquor licenses added into New Jersey market under new law

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy signed new legislation Tuesday to overhaul New Jersey's liquor license laws for the first time in nearly a century.

The new law will add more than 1,300 liquor licenses back into the market. That's a 15% increase over the active licenses currently being used.

The new rules will also lift restrictions on breweries and distilleries, eliminating the long-standing burden that required them to provide tours of the premises to patrons.

For more information, click here.