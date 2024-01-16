Local News

Hundreds of liquor licenses added into New Jersey market under new law

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy signed new legislation Tuesday to overhaul New Jersey's liquor license laws for the first time in nearly a century.

The new law will add more than 1,300 liquor licenses back into the market. That's a 15% increase over the active licenses currently being used.

The new rules will also lift restrictions on breweries and distilleries, eliminating the long-standing burden that required them to provide tours of the premises to patrons.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 7:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

