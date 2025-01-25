Start of New Jersey's Liberty State Park revitalization project gets closer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The impending facelift for New Jersey's Liberty State Park is getting closer, but not everyone is on board with the revitalization program.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection held its fifth open house Saturday to get feedback from the community.

10-year project will develop marina green and more

The state DEP has a holistic long-term masterplan that includes revitalization of a large part of the park.

"It's going to take a lot of heart, a lot of commitment and many years, but we're getting started right now thanks to the feedback that that we've received from all of you," state DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said.

The plan is to start on the northern side of the park, which includes the Audrey Zapp Drive corridor, developing the marina green and much more.

"The commissioner talks about flood resiliency, habitats, so there will be saltwater wetlands, freshwater wetlands, open fields, couple hills, six miles of trails. So it will be one of the largest urban natural areas in the world," Jersey City resident Sam Pesin said.

Officials say the project will be a work in progress for the next decade and cost over $1 billion.

They're accepting feedback on this phase of the project through Saturday, Feb. 8.

Some N.J. residents resistant to park changes

The community came out to offer feedback before the groundbreaking of projects inside Liberty State Park. The in-person feedback included post-it notes.

"We finally see a light at the end of the road," Jersey City resident Rafael Torres said.

"These consultants have gotten 5,000 public comments in the last 15 months," Pesin said.

Some are resistant to making any changes to the Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal building, saying it will ruin the nostalgic feel of the railyard.

Pesin is concerned the marina wants to extend to the waterfront and will bring super yachts to the park.

"An expansion of the marina privatization. They have 520 slips there, it's a luxury marina and so they would want to be expanding from where they are now all the way east up to the river. With the negative consequences of having millionaire super yachts in this treasured local, state and national park," he said.

Pesin's father, Morris Pesin, is known as the father of Liberty State Park. During his time as a councilman, he was instrumental in creating the park.

The state DEP says the park will never be privatized.