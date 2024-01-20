Watch CBS News
Delegation of New Jersey lawmakers heading to Israel-Gaza border

TRENTON, N.J. -- A delegation of bipartisan lawmakers from New Jersey will be heading to the Israel-Gaza border.

New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra will be among them and says the group will be talking with people on both sides of the conflict.

"I think hearing the stories of those who have been impacted on all sides of this is very important to us. We want to relay that back to our constituents to make sure that everybody has the right facts and data to formulate their own opinions on everything," he said.

Kanitra says the group leaves Saturday night and will be there for two days.

