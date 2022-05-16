New Jersey lawmakers considering bill to stop companies from shipping small orders in big boxes
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers are set to address the issue of small things coming in big packages.
The Legislature's Environmental and Solid Waste committee will consider a bill Monday that would fine retailers if they use shipping boxes that are more than twice the size of the item being shipped.
If passed, retailers -- including big companies, like Amazon and Target -- could be fined between $250 and $500 for each offense.
Proponents call is a common sense law to reduce cardboard and other materials in the waste stream.
