New Jersey lawmakers introduce bills to crack down on unruly teens after chaotic start to summer

New Jersey lawmakers unveil bills to crack down on fighting, unruly teen behavior New Jersey lawmakers unveil bills to crack down on fighting, unruly teen behavior 02:11

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) — A group of New Jersey lawmakers have introduced a package of bills to crack down on crowds of unruly teens at public events.

Twenty-three kids and adults have now been arrested after they caused chaos during Gloucester Township Day on June 1.

"They were committing violence on each other as well as officers and the general public," said Chief Dave Harkins of Gloucester Township Police.

From Gloucester Township to the boardwalk and beaches at the Jersey Shore, groups of teens have been causing problems in recent weeks, and the group of lawmakers said they've had enough.

"This kind of malicious mayhem, this kind of flash mob mayhem cannot go unchecked," said New Jersey Sen. Paul Moriarty (D-District 4).

The lawmakers have sponsored three bills they believe will crack down on the bad behavior. One bill would create a new charge for inciting a public brawl, and the second would introduce a parental liability bill, making parents or guardians responsible for the conduct of their children.

"They can be subject to a fine and even charges," said Assemblyman Dan Hutchinson (D-District 4). "You're putting law enforcement in danger, you're putting families in danger, and you're putting yourself in danger."

"I think it's good. I think that is what is needed. These unruly teenagers have to be brought under control," said June Dzierzynski as she watched her granddaughter play on a playground following the announcement Thursday.

The third bill would increase police training for dealing with crowd control situations and handling mass gatherings.

"If towns can no longer host events out of fear of unruly crowds showing up, it will severely hurt the fundraising ability for so many worthwhile organizations," said Assemblyman Cody Miller (D-District 4).

At next month's council meeting, Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer announced changes could be made to the town's curfew ordinance. Any juvenile who breaks curfew could be issued a fine of up to $1,000 and possibly receive 90 days of community service. Mayer said parents could be faced with the same penalties.

"We feel this is a responsible approach with real consequences," Mayer said.

Seth Hill, who was pushing his son on the swings at Veterans' Memorial Park in Gloucester Township, agreed and said the change is necessary.

"You can't hold a 13-year-old responsible for 27-year-old behavior," Hill said. "It's the parent, let's get back to parenting in America."