Gov. Phil Murphy approves largest budget in New Jersey history
CRANFORD, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has approved the largest budget in New Jersey's history.
The governor signed the bill Thursday morning at Cranford High School.
The $50.6 billion spending plan includes increased school funding. There's also $2 billion in tax relief and $5 billion in infrastructure improvements.
Murphy says this budget makes New Jersey more affordable.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.