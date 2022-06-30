Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Phil Murphy approves largest budget in New Jersey history

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget
New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget 00:25

CRANFORD, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has approved the largest budget in New Jersey's history.

The governor signed the bill Thursday morning at Cranford High School.

The $50.6 billion spending plan includes increased school funding. There's also $2 billion in tax relief and $5 billion in infrastructure improvements.

Murphy says this budget makes New Jersey more affordable.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 7:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.