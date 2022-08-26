"I want to destroy them just like they do in New York": Paterson mayor wants to put an end to illegal dirt bike, ATV problems

PATERSON, N.J. -- Illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets are fueling frustrations in New Jersey.

As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, some New Jersey lawmakers are now trying to come up with better ways to crack down on the issue.

Packs of ATVs and dirt bikes roaring onto packed streets are on the rise in Paterson.

"We see them often. They're kind of like everywhere," business owner Scottie Rodriguez said.

In many cases caught on video, the riders are scaring other drivers and pedestrians, running stop signs and red lights.

Residents like Rodriguez say the issue can be a serious safety concern.

"It could become a nuisance when it's being maybe like loud and it's maybe, like, six, seven, eight or ten of them, maybe it's a group of them," he said.

Over the weekend, Paterson confiscated dozens of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, but tracking the offenders is often difficult. Police are prohibited from chasing the off-road vehicles, and the vehicles are not registered with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, making them mostly untraceable.

In an effort to address the growing problem, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh wants to introduce new legislation similar to the one Mayor Eric Adams recently implemented in New York City.

"I want to destroy them, just like they do in New York," Sayegh said.

The city's current law prohibits people from riding the vehicles on city streets and sidewalks. Owners of confiscated dirt bikes and ATVs must pay a minimum $500 fine to get the vehicles back.

Paterson is not alone in addressing this noisy and dangerous issue.

"At the moment, they are not allowed to take the vehicle, so they probably will be able to issue some type of fine and then you have to hope that person has ID on them and is giving you a correct name," Jersey City Councilmember Denise Ridley said.

Ridley is also looking to impose tougher penalties.

"To include ATVs and dirt bikes and allow them to be considered contraband so that our Jersey City police officers can confiscate those vehicles," she said.

That vote takes place Sept. 8.

Meanwhile in Paterson and in South Jersey, lawmakers are crafting a measure that would require ATV buyers to complete a registration form and place a license plate on the vehicle before the sale is completed.